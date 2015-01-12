Follow us on

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 1:09 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

Crocodile spotted with dog in its mouth in Florida neighborhood

Crocodile
Warren Little
(Getty)

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

CORAL GABLES, Fla. —

A viral video of a crocodile with a dog in its mouth is serving as a warning to neighborhoods in South Florida.

Coral Gables resident Christopher Carey posted the disturbing video to Facebook after the crocodile snatched the animal and dragged it underwater in a backyard marina , WTVJ reported. 

>> Read more trending stories 

It was the second dog to be attacked by a crocodile in the last few weeks, residents said. But Caution signs are posted throughout the neighborhood informing them about the crocodiles. 

"It's only a matter of time before they take a kid," a resident told WTVJ. 

Alligators and crocodiles are a threat to unsupervised dogs and children. The reptiles lurk in backyards, golf courses and national parks

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 