Crocodile spotted with dog in its mouth in Florida neighborhood

Posted: 1:09 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
By Sarah Elsesser
Palm Beach Post
CORAL GABLES, Fla. —
A viral video of a crocodile with a dog in its mouth is serving as a warning to neighborhoods in South Florida.
Coral Gables resident Christopher Carey posted the disturbing video to Facebook after the crocodile snatched the animal and dragged it underwater in a backyard marina , WTVJ reported.
It was the second dog to be attacked by a crocodile in the last few weeks, residents said. But Caution signs are posted throughout the neighborhood informing them about the crocodiles.
"It's only a matter of time before they take a kid," a resident told WTVJ.
Alligators and crocodiles are a threat to unsupervised dogs and children. The reptiles lurk in backyards, golf courses and national parks.
