'Crashed space capsule' turns out to be repainted cement mixer

Updated: 2:43 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | Posted: 2:43 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
By WPXI.com
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. —
Drivers in Arizona were looking for lost astronauts after seeing what they thought was a space capsule in a field.
After receiving numerous 911 calls, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed it was just an art installation. The "capsule" is an abandoned cement mixer with a vintage parachute attached. Artist Jack Millard bought the mixer for $200 and spent two days transforming it, with the permission of the land owners. "The cement mixer was abandoned there for 30 years, just rusting in the field," Millard told The Arizona Republic. Millard painted it to look like the capsules astronauts use to return to Earth after space missions. It even fooled a former NASA engineer, who was among those reporting it to police.
It appears an artist got creative near Casa Grande and turned a cement truck drum into a space capsule! Caused a stir on #I10 this morning. pic.twitter.com/dVLEwUfqYA
">February 6, 2017
#I10 this morning. pic.twitter.com/dVLEwUfqYA— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 6, 2017
It appears an artist got creative near Casa Grande and turned a cement truck drum into a space capsule! Caused a stir on #I10 this morning. pic.twitter.com/dVLEwUfqYA— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS)
It appears an artist got creative near Casa Grande and turned a cement truck drum into a space capsule! Caused a stir on
Did a spaceship fall from the sky in Casa Grande? Nope. Just an artists creation with an old cement mixer. pic.twitter.com/DqW2FuidvR
">February 6, 2017
pic.twitter.com/DqW2FuidvR— Ty Brennan (@TyFox10) February 6, 2017
Did a spaceship fall from the sky in Casa Grande? Nope. Just an artists creation with an old cement mixer. pic.twitter.com/DqW2FuidvR— Ty Brennan (@TyFox10)
Did a spaceship fall from the sky in Casa Grande? Nope. Just an artists creation with an old cement mixer.
