Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 3:53 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017 | Posted: 3:15 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017
By Mark Boxley
WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. —
An order issued March 1 allowing the release of Noor Salman, the widow of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen, has been overturned.
An order was filed in Orlando federal court Friday revoking Salman’s $500,000 bond and requiring her to stay in custody for the duration of legal proceedings against her.
A judge stayed Salman’s release on March 3 and the decision to detain her indefinitely was made Friday.
Salman is charged with aiding and abetting the attempted provision and provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.
She is accused of helping Mateen plan and carry out the June 12 attack at Pulse nightclub that killed 49 people and injured 53 others.
Salman’s attorneys argued that she was not a danger to the public and her family members were willing to put up their homes as collateral for her release.
She was also going to be required to wear a GPS tracking device.
Prosecutors claimed that Salman knew what her husband was planning and accompanied him on “scouting” trips to several areas, including Pulse nightclub.
In Friday’s order, the judge noted a text message Salman sent Mateen could be construed in different ways.
Texting her husband after receiving a phone call from her mother-in-law asking why Mateen had not come over for Ramadan, Salman asked, “Where are you?”
Since she had said she knew he was going to a friend’s home that evening, the ruling judge pointed out that the question could mean she truly did not know where he was, or that she was asking which target he had attacked.
Salman is accused of accompanying Mateen to City Place, Disney Springs and Pulse nightclub to scout for an attack target.
The judge also reasoned that since members of Salman’s family own property in the West Bank, there was no guarantee that the Palestinian National Authority “would comply with extradition requests from the United States should defendant Salman flee to take up residence in Palestine.”
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}