Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 11:38 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 | Posted: 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
DEPTFORD TWP., N.J. —
A couple who both battled cancer together finally tied the knot after spending 11 years at each other’s side.
Ashley Wood and Kevin Sochanchak, of Deptford Township, New Jersey, have been planning their wedding for a long time.
The couple planned to marry years ago, but in 2011, Wood was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and their wedding plans were put on hold.
According to WPVI, three years later, Sochanchak was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach and esophageal cancer. He was given just six months to live.
But this month, after completing a difficult stretch of cancer therapies, the couple wed with the help of Adelphia Restaurant in Deptford, New Jersey. The restaurant hosted a contest promising an all-expenses-paid wedding that the couple won.
Sochanchak said the hope of marrying Wood helped him get through his most difficult treatments. The wedding was a time to focus on their love for one another instead of their illnesses.
According to WCAU, Wood was declared cancer-free in 2016, and Sochanchak is still fighting the disease.
“I’m just really grateful for everything they have been doing to get me through this moment,” Wood said of Adelphia Restaurant. “I can’t believe this is happening.”
Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}