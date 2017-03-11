Follow us on

Posted: 5:55 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017

Couple indicted on charges of exploiting teen online

By Fox13Memphis.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —

According to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich, a man and woman have been indicted on charges after they posted provocative photos of a 15-year-old girl online to entice customers to pay to have sex with her.

A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Jimmy Bryant Jr. and 25-year-old Brittaney Ball on two felony counts of trafficking for sexual servitude.

Bryant is free on $100,000 bond. Ball is free on $75,000 bond, according to Weirich.

Weirich asserts an investigation showed that the young girl was taken and held against her will by the couple in March of 2014.

The couple used her pictures in an online adult website to get customers to have sex with her in exchange for money, according to the charges.

