    Posted: 9:09 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

    Couple goes viral with Valentine's Day love song lip sync

    By Natalie Dreier

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —

    An Indianapolis has put their love and lip sync talents on display and their video has gone viral with more than 16 million views since they posted it on Sunday.

    They started posting their comedic lip sync videos since 2015 for their kids as a way for them to see how much fun the couple had when they were younger, WXIN reported

    Every Friday they post a new video to their YouTube page

    But they did an extra special one for the day of love - a mashup of love songs including "I Will Always Love You," "Love Lifts Us Up Where We Belong" and "You're the One That I Want," complete with costumes matching the song.

    LOVE SONGS OF THE DECADES

    ❤️ VALENTINE'S DAY LIP SYNC ---> Love Songs Of The Decades 🎤


    Thanks to Costumes By Margie for helping us bring these love songs to life!
