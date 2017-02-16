Couple enjoy Valentine's dinner on Houston bridge

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Motorists traveling northbound on U.S. 59 in Houston late Tuesday afternoon witnessed love on the road, KRPC reported.

A couple was enjoying a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner as rush hour traffic zoomed by on the Montrose Bridge, located just before the downtown Louisiana Street exit. Drivers could see a table set up with heart-shaped balloons.

The date was the idea of a Houston man named Alex. The bridge was where he and his girlfriend strolled on their first date last year, so he wanted to commemorate that event with a table for two with a view — of traffic. The table had two chairs set up with the red balloons, KRPC reported, and the couple enjoyed Chinese takeout food, KHOU reported.

"I'm just glad that she really loved what I did," Alex told KPRC.