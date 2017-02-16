Follow us on

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:59 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

Couple enjoy Valentine's dinner on Houston bridge

Valentine's Day dinner
Razlan / Flickr
Valentine's Day dinner

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HOUSTON —

Motorists traveling northbound on U.S. 59 in Houston late Tuesday afternoon witnessed love on the road, KRPC reported.

>> Read more trending news

A couple was enjoying a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner as rush hour traffic zoomed by on the Montrose Bridge, located just before the downtown Louisiana Street exit. Drivers could see a table set up with heart-shaped balloons.

The date was the idea of a Houston man named Alex. The bridge was where he and his girlfriend strolled on their first date last year, so he wanted to commemorate that event with a table for two with a view — of traffic. The table had two chairs set up with the red balloons, KRPC reported, and the couple enjoyed Chinese takeout food, KHOU reported.

"I'm just glad that she really loved what I did," Alex told KPRC.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 