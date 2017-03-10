Follow us on

Posted: 2:50 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017

Couple arrested after driving 8-year-old in truck bed full of water beads

orbeez
Orbeez. (Photo: Paul Gorbould/Flickr/Creative Commons)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CORONA, Calif. —

A couple was arrested after they drove their 8-year-old boy in a pickup truck bed that was filled with water-absorbent beads.

Corona police learned about the incident through social media, where video of the ride has garnered nearly 900,000 views.

The boy and a woman are seen in the bed of the truck, which is filled with Orbeez, a gel-like bead that can swell up to 300 times its size.

When the family finished their stunt, they dumped the polymer beads onto the street and the beads spilled into the storm sewer, police said. City crews worked extensively to clean up the polymer beads.

Holly Piazza, 45, and Brian Chase, 37, were arrested and charged with misdemeanor child endangerment. They will be responsible for the cost of the cleanup.

Piazza was also charged with illegally dumping materials.

This is not the first time the boy has been featured in a video on social media. He has his own YouTube channel with nearly 1.5 million subscribers.

