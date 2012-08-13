Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 7:32 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 | Posted: 8:13 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Benny Birchfield, the husband of the late Country Music Hall of Fame singer Jean Shepard, was stabbed and his granddaughter killed Saturday.
Birchfield was found outside of his home by police, injured and covered in blood, according to police. Inside the Hendersonville, Tenn., home, Travis Sanders, 21, was found shot to death, and Birchfield’s granddaughter, Icie Hawkins, were found wounded when police arrived.
Hawkins later died of the injuries described as self-defensive wounds. Birchfield told police he heard a disturbance in his basement, went to investigate, and was confronted then stabbed by Sanders. Birchfield told the police he shot Sanders.
Shepard died in September.
