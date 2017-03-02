Could Donald Trump break presidential pet tradition?

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 19: In this handout provided by the White House, Bo (L) and Sunny, the Obama family dogs, on the South Lawn of the White House on August 19, 2013 in Washington, D.C. Sunny arrived at the White House from Michigan. She was born June 2012. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - MAY12: In this handout from the The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama plays football with the family dog Bo on the South Lawn of the White House May 12, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

By Ryan DiPentima

Palm Beach Post

For the first time in more than a century, the President of the United States may not have a pet dog in the Oval Office.

After the Palm Beach Daily News reported Palm Beach philanthropist Lois Pope is no longer offering President Donald Trump the goldendoodle she had originally offered as the First Dog, it appears Trump may become the first Commander in Chief without a dog since William McKinley. McKinley served as president from 1897 to 1901.

McKinley, despite not owning a dog while in office, did own an assortment of odd animals, including roosters and a Mexican double-yellow-headed parrot named “Washington Post,” according to the Presidential Pet Museum.

President Trump hasn’t brought any pets into the White House, a trend that, if it continues, would make Trump the first President to not have a pet of any since Andrew Johnson. Although Johnson didn’t have any formal pets, he did have a habit of feeding the mice that scurried around the White House, according to the Huffington Post.

Martin Van Buren also technically didn’t bring any pets into the White House, but did own two tiger cubs that Congress made him send to the zoo, according to the Presidential Pet Museum.

In contrast to Trump, John F. Kennedy had 21 pets during his time in the White House, including a horse named Sardar and hamsters named Debbie and Billie, according to the Presidential Pet Museum. Theodore Roosevelt also had a large collection of animals, including Josiah the badger and Peter the rabbit.

Other presidents have had odd pets, from Calvin Coolidge’s wallaby to the herd of sheep that Woodrow Wilson kept on White House grounds. Among other odd presidents animals: Theodore Roosevelt’s hyena, James Buchanan’s herd of elephants and William Henry Harrison’s billy goat, according to PetMD.

With Donald Trump’s presidency still in its first 100 days, it remains to be seen if he will welcome furry friends into the White House and continue the traditions of previous presidents.