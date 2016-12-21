Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

GRIDLOCK ALERT: I-75/sb at S. Marietta Pkwy (exit 263) in Cobb Co. with earlier crash.

    Updated: 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 | Posted: 11:18 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

    Could 2017 be the end of HGTV's 'Flip or Flop?'

    Tarek and Christina El Moussa
    Jerod Harris
    LAKEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: Tarek and Christina El Moussa, hosts of HGTV's hit show Flip or Flop, visited the HGTV Santa HQ at Lakewood Center. The reality stars visited with Santa, toured the new digital Santa headquarters and celebrated the holidays with fans on December 13, 2014 in Lakewood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center)

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Nicole Moschella

    Courtesy of Rare.us

    HGTV's "Flip or Flop" could be coming to an end.

    >> Read more trending stories  

    According to E! News, the show is scheduled to air beyond 2016 but not much longer than that. The show has had a three-year run but, a source told E! that the show will continue to film to fulfill contractual obligations and "will end after that."

    As has been reported, the stars of the show have had a lot of drama in their personal lives. They announced their split earlier this month.

    "Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago, and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed," Tarek and Christina El Moussa said in a joint statement after news of their separation broke.

    In May, police responded to the El Moussa home after the couple had an explosive fight that ended with Tarek running from the home with a gun.

    HGTV is reportedly standing by the couple.

    "When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children," the network said in a statement. "HGTV is currently airing episodes of 'Flip or Flop,' and the series will continue production as scheduled."

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

    On-Air

    Rush Limbaugh Program Header

    Rush Limbaugh Program

    You can hear the Rush Limbaugh Program on WSB Weekdays from Noon-3pm.

     
     