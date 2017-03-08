By Steve Burns and John Spink

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man has been arrested on a human trafficking charge after police said he held eight women against their will in a nearly $1-million Sandy Springs, Georgia, home.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who asked for help leaving a residence in the 100 block of Strauss Lane, Sgt. Sam Worsham said Wednesday.

When they got to the 6,806-square-foot home, officers found eight women and assisted them in leaving the residence, Worsham said.

The FBI and Sandy Springs investigators arrested 33-year-old Kenndric Roberts on charges of false imprisonment and trafficking of persons for labor, Worsham said.

Roberts is in the Fulton County jail, police said. It was not immediately clear how long the women had been held in the home.

According to Fulton County property records, the $976,300 residence has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.