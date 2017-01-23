Cookie dough shop to open in NYC

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
A new cafe is opening this week in the Big Apple, and it is the stuff that dreams are made of.
It's called DO and it's being billed as New York City's first cookie dough scoop shop, Gothamist reported.
It is the brainchild of Kristen Tomlan, who is credited for coming up with a way to make cookie dough safe to eat without baking.
Two years ago, Tomlan said that if you use a "pasteurized egg product and heat-treated flour," the dough is safe.
Tomlan' shop will be located in Greenwich Village, Grubstreet reported and will feature customizable cookie dough scooped into cups, frozen in a cookie form (but not baked) for ice cream sandwiches, and folded into ice cream.
DO isn't the only place you can get safe-to consume unbaked cookie dough. There are a handful of shops online that will ship the product to your home or for purchase at grocery stores.
