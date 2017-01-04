Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Parents just don't understand.
According to CNN, things got awkward Tuesday when the son of Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall, a Republican, "dabbed" during his father's swearing-in photo with House Speaker Paul Ryan.
>> Read more trending stories
If you don't know what dabbing is, you're not alone: The joke was lost on Ryan, who just seemed confused. (For the record, it's a viral dance move made famous by Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers.)
"Do you want to put your hand down?" Ryan asked the young man, adding, "You gonna sneeze?"
>> Watch the clip here
">January 3, 2017
Ryan later tweeted, "Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though."
>> See Ryan's tweet here
">January 3, 2017
Marshall apparently was not amused.
"Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He's grounded," Marshall tweeted.
>> See the tweet here
">January 3, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}