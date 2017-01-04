Follow us on

    Updated: 8:12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Posted: 8:12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

    Congressman's son 'dabs' during swearing-in photo, baffles Paul Ryan

    Dabbing
    Zach Gibson / AP
    House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin administers the House oath of office to Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, during a mock swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 3, 2017, as his son dabs, a pose made popular by NFL quarterback Cam Newton.

    By Michelle Ewing

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WASHINGTON —

    Parents just don't understand.

    According to CNN, things got awkward Tuesday when the son of Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall, a Republican, "dabbed" during his father's swearing-in photo with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

    If you don't know what dabbing is, you're not alone: The joke was lost on Ryan, who just seemed confused. (For the record, it's a viral dance move made famous by Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers.)

    "Do you want to put your hand down?" Ryan asked the young man, adding, "You gonna sneeze?"

    ">January 3, 2017

    Ryan later tweeted, "Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though."

    ">January 3, 2017

    Marshall apparently was not amused.

    "Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He's grounded," Marshall tweeted.

    ">January 3, 2017

