    Posted: 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    Company recalls 12K pounds of chicken bites

    Cases of 2 5-lb bags of "Waffle Breaded Bites: Fully Cooked Breaded White Meat Chicken Bites" have been recalled.

    By Natalie Dreier

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    DECATUR, Ala. —

    An Alabama company is recalling more than 12,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products, according to the USDA.

    Wayne Farms, LLC said it is issuing the recall after a "possible processing defect" that could have allowed "bacterial pathogens" to be present.

    Cases of 2 clear plastic 5-lb bags of Waffle Breaded Bites: Fully Cooked Breaded White Meat Chicken Bites are the only products covered by the recall.

    It has the establishment number "P-20214" and were shipped to Food Lion stores in Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

    If you bought the recalled chicken, you're being asked not to eat the chicken and either throw it away or return to where it was purchased.

    For more information, call Wayne Farms at 678-450-3092.

