Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., and comedian Sarah Silverman speak during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Monday, July 25, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Comedian Sarah Silverman seemed to called for the military to overthrow President Donald Trump in a tweet Wednesday, saying that “once the military is w (with) us, fascists get overthrown.”

WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/Y2WZbL012A — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017

Silverman drew criticism after the tweet, with some calling her actions "treasonous" and others saying she is "delusional."

@SarahKSilverman calls for military to overthrow Trump? Right, bc the worlds strongest military should take orders from a subpar comedian. — haeli (@haeli_marie) February 3, 2017

Former comedian Sarah Silverman is calling for a military overthrow of our government.

Finally, a liberal that loves the military. — THIS JUST IN... (@weknowwhatsbest) February 3, 2017

.@SarahKSilverman You are delusional. Military? Lol. You, your elitist friends, rioters & the convicts are going to wake a sleeping giant. — كافرة ♠ R1es ♠ ༒ (@midnightride20) February 2, 2017

Silverman seemed to walk back the earlier tweet on Friday when she tweeted, “FEAR can motivate even peacenik snowflakes 2 incite violence … .”

FEAR can motivate even peacenik snowflakes 2 incite violence & last night I felt it hard. Trying 2 keep in check bc damnit I love u America — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 3, 2017

Silverman’s twitter account is followed by nearly 10 million people.