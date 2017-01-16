Follow us on

    Updated: 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | Posted: 3:36 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

    CNN breaks its silence on reporter called out by Donald Trump for being 'fake news'

    Donald Trump
    DON EMMERT
    US President-elect Donald Trump adresses a CNN journalist (unseen) (DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

    By Rare.us

    President-elect Donald Trump singled out CNN reporter Jim Acosta last week during his first news conference of the year and denied him the opportunity to ask a question, saying “You are fake news.”

