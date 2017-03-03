Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017 | Posted: 2:57 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017

City employee sets up secret bedroom in government building

Bed
File photo of a headboard (Flickr/Design Folly)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

People who spend a lot of time at work often joke about setting up a bed at the office. 

>> Read more trending stories  

A Cranston Highway Department worker from Rhode Island, who just sold his house, set up a makeshift bedroom in the department’s building, WPRI reported. A picture that is gaining attention online shows a bed, nightstand, coffee maker, slippers and pajamas.

Robert Coupe, city administration director, confirmed that the bedroom was used for a short period of time, and the person was disciplined, WPRI reported. Looks like the person won’t be sleeping on, or at, the job anymore. 

Read more at WPRI

 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 