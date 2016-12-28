Cinnabon apologizes for Carrie Fisher tribute after backlash

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Cinnabon is apologizing after critics took to Twitter to question the brand's tribute to late "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher.
The baked goods giant posted an image Tuesday of a likeness of Fisher, who played the indomitable Princess Leia, drawn in cinnamon and sugar, with one of the company's signature buns making up her iconic hairstyle.
"RIP Carrie Fisher, you'll always have the best buns in the galaxy," a tweet with the image attached said.
Critics were quick to chastise the brand for what some saw as capitalizing on the popular actress' surprise death.
And the award for "Most Tasteless Brand Reaction To A Celebrity Death" goes to @Cinnabon. #fox5dcpic.twitter.com/XCraFJTZX2— Jim Lokay #fox5dc (@LokayFOX5) December 27, 2016
Since we're living in an Idiocracy, corporations use dead celebrity "tributes" as advertisements. Shame on you Cinnabon pic.twitter.com/pRnVIdWPMi— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) December 27, 2016
off, you must log @Cinnabonpic.twitter.com/gJxpGBtscs— Adrian Crawford (@Crawf33) December 27, 2016
The tweet was deleted shortly after it was posted, and on Wednesday, Cinnabon apologized for the post.
"Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn't have posted it," the company said. "We are truly sorry."
Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn't have posted it. We are truly sorry.— Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) December 28, 2016
Still, not everyone found the tribute inappropriate.
I feel like Carrie Fisher would have gotten a kick out of the Cinnabon tweet to be honest.— Calvin (@calvinstowell) December 27, 2016
The image used in Cinnabon's tribute isn't new – the brand used the image in May to celebrate Star Wars Day. At the time they said Princess Leia's had the "second-best rolls in the galaxy."
Here’s to the princess with the second-best rolls in the galaxy. #MayThe4thBeWithYoupic.twitter.com/N03d6ZnQs5— Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) May 4, 2016
Fisher died Tuesday. She was 60 years old.
