BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Ciara and Russell Wilson arrive at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

By KIRO7.com

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Ciara are expecting their first child together. Ciara shared an intimate maternity photograph Tuesday with Russell Wilson.

>> Read more trending news

"Just The 4 Of Us." Ciara wrote.

Just The 4 Of Us. @harpersbazaarus A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Wilson confirmed the news on his Instagram account, writing: "The greatest blessing of all. Forever grateful. #BabyWilsonOnTheWay".

This will be Wilson’s first child and Ciara’s second. Ciara has a 2-year-old son with rapper Future.