Chuck Norris launches bottled water company

By Austin American-Statesman

Even though the former “Walker, Texas Ranger” star isn’t fighting crime on the small screen anymore, Chuck Norris is flexing his muscle in the business world.

The famous martial artist, actor, and frequent subject of jokes regarding superhuman strength is tossing his cowboy hat into the bottled water industry. Norris and his wife Gena are heading up CForce, a line of bottled water sourced from the Norris Lone Wolf Ranch in Navasota, just southeast of College Station.

According to the company’s website, CForce “bursts from an artesian spring with the same unharnessed power and intensity you’d expect from Chuck Norris’ roundhouse kick.”

Bottles are completely recyclable, and a sales portion goes toward helping the environment and supporting Norris’ charity KICKSTART KIDS, which teaches karate to at-risk youth.

The company recently had a launch party at its Texas headquarters and writes on its Facebook page that the bottled water is currently sold in limited stores in Texas and Louisiana.

Thanks to all that came out to the #CForce launch party at our headquarters. Chuck, Gena and the entire team truly... Posted by CForce on Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Tom Thumb, Albertsons and Randalls are listed online as retailers in the works. Central Texas residents may have to hold out for a little while longer though as the company expands distribution to stores across the country.

"CForce is available on Amazon and rolling out in Tom Thumb, Randalls, Albertsons, HEB, Maverik Convenience Stores, Fiesta and United Food Stores over the next few months,” the company wrote in a Facebook message.

If you’re itching to get your hands on the clear stuff, Amazon offers 24-packs of the water in 12-ounce and half-liter bottles and 12-packs of one-liter bottles.