Posted: 9:33 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
An afternoon at Chuck E. Cheese can be overwhelming for children and adults alike who don't have special needs.
But now the pizza and entertainment venue has teamed up with the Center for Autism and Related Disorders to offer "Sensory Sensitive Sundays" at select locations across the country.
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month, the restaurant will reduce lighting and the noise associated with the restaurant.
It will only be offered at the locations listed here.
Chuck E. Cheese will also allow outside food into the building for children with dietary restrictions, Fox News reported.
The costumed characters will also be on hold during the special time.
"Sensory Sensitive Sundays" was tested at the Attleboro, Mass. location last year. After a successful run, the company decided to expand it to 54 restaurants in January with the expectation that it will be expanded to all Chuck E. Cheese's nationwide later this year.
