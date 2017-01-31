Child helps recover money from bank robbery case

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:46 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. —
A child's quick pit stop helped police get closer to nabbing a group of bank robbers.
Griffin Steele was on his way to a South Carolina Toys R Us when he and his father stopped at a gas station.
Griffin told WBTW that he was thirsty, so he went into the store to get a drink.
"But before we went in I found this $20 bill and it had this red dye on it," Griffin said.
Later, he was going to throw away some trash, and found money in the can, covered in red dye.
Griffin's father called 911 and found there was a bank robbery hours before.
The child said he never saw that much money in his life, but never thought about keeping any of it.
"There was a lot of it that didn't have the red on it but I wanted to do the right thing," Griffin told WBTW.
The suspected robber is still on the run. Police said the man could be responsible for two different holdups in the last week, WBTW reported.
