'Chicken and waffles' on menu at Florida McDonald's restaurants

Posted: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
By ActionNewsJax.com
McDonald’s restaurants in Florida have announced a new addition to the menu inspired by the popular brunch favorite, chicken and waffles.
Starting Monday through April 26, McDonald’s guests in Florida can order Chicken McGriddles from the all-day breakfast menu and enjoy the taste of chicken and waffles on the go.
“Chicken McGriddles have been a not-so-secret, secret McDonald’s menu item for a while, and we are thrilled to officially add it to the menu so all guests are aware and can enjoy this great sandwich,” said Will Garcia, local McDonald’s owner/operator.
As announced in 2016, the McGriddles cakes nestles the crispy McChicken patty.
The McChicken Biscuit joins the Chicken McGriddles on McDonald’s all-day breakfast menu.
