Chelsea Clinton takes 2-year-old daughter to her first protest

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21: Chelsea Clinton delivers a speech during the annual Clinton Global Initiative on September 21, 2016 in New York City. Former President Bill Clinton defended the foundation, founded in 2005, at the final CGI meeting. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21: Chelsea Clinton delivers a speech during the annual Clinton Global Initiative on September 21, 2016 in New York City. Former President Bill Clinton defended the foundation, founded in 2005, at the final CGI meeting. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

By Elizabeth Vale

Courtesy of Rare.us

A protest held Sunday in New York City’s Time Square called “I Am Muslim Too” was held in response to President Donald Trump’s travel ban executive order.

The executive order, which was met with opposition from federal entities, temporarily banned travelers from seven different countries from entering the U.S. and indefinitely banned refugees from Syria.

>> Read more trending stories

In attendance was a first-time protester: Chelsea Clinton’s 2-year-old daughter, Charlotte.

Clinton, an outspoken critic of the president, posted a photo to Twitter from the event with a message that read: “Thank you to all who organized #IAmAMuslimToo today -- Charlotte’s 1st protest rally. #NoBanNoWallNoRaids.”

">February 19, 2017

The protest, which drew about 1,000 participants, was organized in part by hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, who spoke to the crowd during the event.

">February 19, 2017

“We are here today to show middle America our beautiful signs and, through our beautiful actions and intention that they have been misled,” Simmons said as he spoke to the crowd. “We are here unified because of Donald Trump. We want to thank him for bringing us together.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also addressed the crowd, telling protesters that America is “a country founded to protect all faiths and all beliefs.”