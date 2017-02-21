Chelsea Clinton takes 2-year-old daughter to her first protest

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 12:02 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 | Posted: 11:37 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
By Elizabeth Vale
A protest held Sunday in New York City’s Time Square called “I Am Muslim Too” was held in response to President Donald Trump’s travel ban executive order.
The executive order, which was met with opposition from federal entities, temporarily banned travelers from seven different countries from entering the U.S. and indefinitely banned refugees from Syria.
In attendance was a first-time protester: Chelsea Clinton’s 2-year-old daughter, Charlotte.
Clinton, an outspoken critic of the president, posted a photo to Twitter from the event with a message that read: “Thank you to all who organized #IAmAMuslimToo today -- Charlotte’s 1st protest rally. #NoBanNoWallNoRaids.”
Thank you to all who organized #IAmAMuslimToo today - Charlotte's 1st protest rally. #NoBanNoWallNoRaidspic.twitter.com/5mSXGQtPJU— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton)#IAmAMuslimToo today - Charlotte's 1st protest rally. #NoBanNoWallNoRaidspic.twitter.com/5mSXGQtPJU— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 19, 2017
The protest, which drew about 1,000 participants, was organized in part by hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, who spoke to the crowd during the event.
"@iamamuslimtoo: .@UncleRUSH's opening remarks at #IAmAMuslimToopic.twitter.com/juCftOnHvq"— Dipika (@_DipikaR)@iamamuslimtoo: .@UncleRUSH's opening remarks at #IAmAMuslimToopic.twitter.com/juCftOnHvq"— Dipika (@_DipikaR) February 19, 2017
“We are here today to show middle America our beautiful signs and, through our beautiful actions and intention that they have been misled,” Simmons said as he spoke to the crowd. “We are here unified because of Donald Trump. We want to thank him for bringing us together.”
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also addressed the crowd, telling protesters that America is “a country founded to protect all faiths and all beliefs.”
