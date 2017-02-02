Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 7:54 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | Posted: 7:54 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A fifth grade English teacher at Ashley Park Elementary School in Charlotte, North Carolina, is getting national attention for personalized handshakes he has with each student.
ABC News reported that Barry White, Jr., has created special handshakes with each of his students, and has been greeting them that way for months.
A video of some of the gestures, posted in October by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Facebook, has more than 900,000 views.
"I started with one simple handshake last year with a fourth grader," White said. "This year I started making handshakes with the kids at recess. It was just one or two students and then it became contagious," he added. "I saw how much it meant to them, so I said, ‘Come on. Everyone come on.’ Then it was my full class, then it was kids from other classes. Now I have third graders wanting to do it, too."
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
White said he was inspired by LeBron James, who plays for his favorite NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. He saw James do individual handshakes for each of his teammates and decided to to the same with his students.
"You see that bond and how close they are," he said. "I wanted to bring that feeling into the entire fifth grade."
Principal Meaghan Loftus appreciates the moves.
"The only way to help our scholars achieve at high levels every day is to embrace the need for a meaningful and deep relationships," Loftus said. "Barry’s handshakes represent his own authentic take on building those relationships. When I walk into my teachers’ rooms, I see the impact of those strong and trusting relationships.
"When kids know their teacher cares, they are attentive, engaged and driven to be successful. That’s the culture we are building at Ashley Park."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}