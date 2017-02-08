Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 5:33 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 | Posted: 5:33 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
By Bo Churney
FanBuzz
NEW YORK —
Basketball fans were stunned Wednesday when an altercation erupted on the sidelines as the New York Knicks took on the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden.
During the game, former Knick and NBA legend Charles Oakley, 53, appeared to shout at and shove security officials. Oakley was restrained and escorted out of the game by several security guards.
Charles Oakley shoves Madison Square Garden security and is escorted out of the building in strange scene pic.twitter.com/lTphvnSzFV— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2017
Charles Oakley shoves Madison Square Garden security and is escorted out of the building in strange scene
It’s unclear what happened to cause the scuffle, but it was later reported that Oakley was arrested at the scene and would be charged with three counts of assault.
UPDATE: @ABC7NY has learned, per NYPD, Charles Oakley will be charged with three counts of assault. #Knicks UPDATE:
@ABC7NY has learned, per NYPD, Charles Oakley will be charged with three counts of assault. #Knicks— Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) February 9, 2017
The Knicks also released a statement on the matter.
pic.twitter.com/EebgCEqQxC— NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) February 9, 2017
Oakley, one of the most famous enforcers in the NBA from the mid-'80s through the '90s, played 10 seasons for the Knicks in his 19-season NBA career. Oakley also played for Chicago, Toronto and Houston.
