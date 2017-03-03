Follow us on

Updated: 9:11 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017 | Posted: 8:58 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017

Caught on video: Woman tries to scare off drone with gun

DJI Phantom
THIBAUD MORITZ
(THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP/Getty Images)

By Rare.us

BELLEVUE, Wash. —

A Washington woman wasn't amused when she caught a drone hovering outside her residence in Bellevue.

The description accompanying a video said, “We were flying our drone around, noticed our neighbor out on the deck, and she started throwing things at the drone.”

When she realized that she couldn’t bring the machine down just by throwing things at it, she went back inside and returned with what appears to be a shotgun, and that quickly scared the test pilots away.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, it’s a federal crime to shoot down a drone.

