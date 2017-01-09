Follow us on

    Updated: 5:46 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 5:22 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

    Caught on video: Deer gallivants through Lexus dealership

    View Larger
    Deer
    (Facebook.com/NalleyLexusRoswell)

    By Jennifer Brett and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA —

    The newest 2107 model at Nalley Lexus Roswell is quick, sleek and take turns quickly. It also jumps in the air.

    We’re talking about the deer that paid the luxury car dealership a visit.

    The energetic visitor came bounding in through an open window, frolicked for a minute then barreled back out the door. While it doesn’t seem to have kicked any tires, it did seem to leap over a couch.

    Neither fauna nor car salesman was injured.

    “The little guy made it out perfectly safe, but he still has not returned any of our follow up sales calls,” Nalley Lexus noted in a wry Facebook post.

    Check out the action:

     

    Take a look at this unexpected visitor we welcomed into our dealership recently after he jumped in through an open window. The little guy made it out perfectly safe, but he still has not returned any of our follow up sales calls...

    Posted by Nalley Lexus Roswell on Monday, January 9, 2017


