Catfish falls from sky in Florida

Fish are flying in Tallahassee.

Bo and Terry Fountain were having a meeting with their tenants outside when something bizarre fell from the sky -- a catfish, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

“We heard a kapow,” Bo Fountain told the Democrat. “It sounded like a gunshot. Then a catfish landed on the ground.”

The fish hit a roof then fell to the ground. Terry believes birds, that were circling above, dropped it because the fish’s side was cut open, the newspaper reported.

“If it had hit the table instead of the ground,” Terry told the Democrat, “I would have had a heart attack.”

The couple still made the most of the weird situation. They took the catfish and headed to their farm in Georgia.

While fish falling from the sky might be rare, it's not unheard of. Last year, a woman in Philadelphia was hit in the face by a catfish that fell from the sky.

