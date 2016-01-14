Catfish falls from sky in Florida

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:53 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017
By Sarah Elsesser
Palm Beach Post
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —
Fish are flying in Tallahassee.
Bo and Terry Fountain were having a meeting with their tenants outside when something bizarre fell from the sky -- a catfish, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.
“We heard a kapow,” Bo Fountain told the Democrat. “It sounded like a gunshot. Then a catfish landed on the ground.”
The fish hit a roof then fell to the ground. Terry believes birds, that were circling above, dropped it because the fish’s side was cut open, the newspaper reported.
“If it had hit the table instead of the ground,” Terry told the Democrat, “I would have had a heart attack.”
The couple still made the most of the weird situation. They took the catfish and headed to their farm in Georgia.
While fish falling from the sky might be rare, it's not unheard of. Last year, a woman in Philadelphia was hit in the face by a catfish that fell from the sky.
">March 10, 2017
A kapow. A thud and a catfish from the sky https://t.co/FNH5RotM69pic.twitter.com/6X5QMuU0tZ— Tallahassee Democrat (@TDOnline)https://t.co/FNH5RotM69pic.twitter.com/6X5QMuU0tZ— Tallahassee Democrat (@TDOnline) March 10, 2017
A kapow. A thud and a catfish from the sky
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}