A cat from Minnesota spent all of its nine lives and then some.

Paul Robertson thought his cat and traveling companion Percy jumped out of his rig at a rest stop in Ohio, The Associated Press reported.

People magazine said that the truck driver left the vehicle running to keep air conditioning on while he slept and Percy hit the switch to open the window and got out.

Robertson figured he'd never see Percy again, having to leave him behind to make his delivery deadline.

I've had to leave without him. I feel like the worst cat dad ever. Posted by Paul Preflash Gordon Robertson on Saturday, February 25, 2017

Amazingly, he found the cat when he reached his destination in Indiana.

Robertson said he saw a stray cat near his truck, but he soon realized it was Percy, who had clung under the truck for 400 miles of snow and rain.

CALL OFF THE SEARCH!!! PERCY IS OKAY!!! :-) <3

When he realized that it was indeed Percy, Robinson told the AP "it was a lovefest."