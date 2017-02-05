Cash me outside: Teen accused of misusing logo

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

The Florida girl who went viral for the phrase "Cash me ousside" might be running into legal trouble. How bow dah?

Last week, after Danielle Bregoli was spotted rocking a "Cashmeousside" sweatshirt using Champion's iconic "C," the internet sensation received a letter from Hanesbrands Inc., which owns Champion, BET reported.

Cash me ousside with dat new murch. Link in bio @pizzaslime A post shared by Slimthugga (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:39pm PST

Hanesbrands gave Bregoli a week to stop the production of merchandise using the Champion "C," BET reported. While the logo remains on her Instagram feed, it no longer appears on her merchandise site.

Bregoli can't seem to stay out of the headlines. Last week she was kicked off an airplane for an alleged fight.

While she is notorious for her spunky attitude, Bregoli does have a softer side — she did nurse her mother through chemo.

