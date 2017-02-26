'Cash me Ousside' teen clashes with woman at Florida bar

By Jim Hayward

Palm Beach Post

Infamous Boynton Beach 13-year-old Danielle Bregoli, who gained viral fame via the catchphrase "Cash me Ousside" on Dr. Phil's television show, apparently was involved in an altercation in downtown Lake Worth on Saturday night during the annual Street Painting Festival, a social media post shows.

>> Read more trending news

According to an Instagram post by Kavasutra, Danielle allegedly attacked a patron in front of a kava bar. The post said the "older woman was concerned with Danielle being out late."

A video posted on Kavasutra's YouTube page with the title "Cash me outside Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli trio attacks old lady" shows a 37-second clip taken by a security camera. Danielle, accompanied by two other teens, is seen approaching several women sitting outside the bar while words are exchanged. The video does not include audio.

According to the poster of the YouTube clip: "It was a quiet evening of the ldub st. Painting festival, when we caught her outside. The lady was concerned with her being out late, and Danielle didn't want to hear it."