Casey Anthony spotted at Florida anti-Trump rally

Posted: 1:34 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
By Sarah Elsesser
Palm Beach Post
Casey Anthony, the Florida woman acquitted in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, was spotted at a protest against President Donald Trump on Saturday in West Palm Beach.
Anthony, who reportedly lives in Palm Beach County, but rarely appears in public, was one of the estimated 3,000 protesters in the march to Mar-a-Lago, our news partners at WPTV NewsChannel 5 reported.
Anthony declined to speak on camera, but told the station she is against Trump’s policies, according to WPTV.
The march, organized by South Florida Activism and Women's March Florida PBC, made it to within 25 yards of Mar-a-Largo. After the protesters left, Palm Beach Police tweeted the march was peaceful, with no arrests.
