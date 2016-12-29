By Patrick McMahon

Courtesy of Rare.us

It’s been a rough few days for the person who posts from the Twitter account dedicated to Carrie Fisher’s French bulldog, Gary. The poster has been writing thoughtful, meaningful messages all week. After Fisher died, Gary has been in the care of Carrie’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd.

On Wednesday, Fisher's mother, Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds, died after reportedly suffering a stroke. (Reportedly, some of her last words were “I want to be with Carrie.”)

So “Gary” came up with something that Fisher and Reynolds would have loved — and it perfectly sums up the relationship between the two.

The tweet read: "If Carrie was here I bet she would make a joke that it was just like her mom to upstage her even in death. #FindingHumorInTragedy."

