Carnival Elation cruise passenger goes missing near Bahamas

Posted: 12:34 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
By Kristen Dressel
ActionNewsJax.com
NASSAU, Bahamas —
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man after video showed him going overboard on a Carnival cruise ship out of Jacksonville, Florida, early Monday morning.
Carnival Cruise Line said video shows 24-year-old Kevin Wellons going overboard at approximately 2:45 a.m.
">February 14, 2017
#BreakingNews Missing from the Carnival Elation cruise ship is Kevin Wellons, 24, from Warner Robins, GA.— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast)#BreakingNews Missing from the Carnival Elation cruise ship is Kevin Wellons, 24, from Warner Robins, GA.— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 14, 2017
The Elation ship out of Jacksonville had already moored at its first port of call in Nassau, Bahamas, when the man's wife told officials he was missing at approximately 8:30 a.m.
Wellons' wife said she'd last seen him at 2:30 a.m.
The cruise line said the ship was about 14 nautical miles northeast of Great Harbor Cay in the Bahamas when Wellons, who is from Warner Robins, Georgia, reportedly went overboard.
The Coast Guard was notified at about 11 a.m. by the crew of the Carnival Elation cruise ship that the man was seen on the ship's closed-circuit TV going overboard from the 11th deck.
">February 14, 2017
#Happening now @USCG searching for 24 YOM near Bahamas reportedly seen going overboard from C/S Monday. Read more at https://t.co/F2TntelyrV— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast)#Happening now @USCG searching for 24 YOM near Bahamas reportedly seen going overboard from C/S Monday. Read more at https://t.co/F2TntelyrV— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 14, 2017
Carnival Elation is based year-round in Jacksonville and departed Saturday on a five-day Bahamas cruise.
