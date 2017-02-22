Caretaker arrested after giving 100-year-old man lap dance

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 9:26 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 | Posted: 9:17 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
By Palm Beach Post
SANDUSKY, Ohio —
A former Ohio nursing home employee is facing charges after a cellphone video captured her performing lewd acts on a 100-year-old patient, WJW reported.
In the video, which was recorded by another employee, Brittany Fultz, 26, is seen straddling the patient’s leg and mooning him, according to WJW.
"It's disturbing," Anthony Bath, a Sandusky detective, told WJW. "She is touching him. This was not something he wanted."
Flutz is also heard saying, “I can show you new things” and “I won’t tell if you won’t,” The Daily Mail reported.
She was charged with gross sexual imposition.
Read more at WJW.
