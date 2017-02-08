Canadian cop caught on camera showing off his dance moves

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
TORONTO, Canada —
A Toronto police officer called to the scene of a fight ended up crashing a music video with his incredible dance moves instead.
A video shared online shows Constable Jarrod Singh with the Durham Regional Police Department dancing alongside Gary Matharu, co-owner of Vivid Media Co.
According to CBC News, Singh responded to a call, but instead of finding trouble, he found a dance group filming a music video.
I saw eight people gathered around one person, so I can see how a member of the public thought it was a fight,” said Singh. “But when I got closer I could see he was break dancing in the middle and there was someone filming it.”
After making sure there was no emergency, Singh started showing off his dance moves.
