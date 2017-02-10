Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 2:09 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | Posted: 2:04 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
BURLINGTON, N.J. —
Another retailer has removed Ivanka Trump merchandise from its website.
According to USA Today, products from the first daughter's fashion line no longer appear on New Jersey-based Burlington Coat Factory's site.
Burlington has not publicly commented on the news.
#GrabYourWallet, an online boycott of Trump brands, said it still encourages shoppers to avoid the retailer.
"Burlington Coat Factory has removed all Trump brand goods from its site but has made no public statement about brick-and-mortar locations, so it, too, remains on the (boycott) list," the #GrabYourWallet site said.
Nordstrom recently decided to stop selling Trump's fashion brand, drawing the ire of President Donald Trump, who tweeted that the move was "unfair." Sears and Kmart also removed 31 Trump Home items from their sites, but said some items are still available "via third-party marketplace vendors."
">February 8, 2017
My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)@Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by
