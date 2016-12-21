Burglars cut hole in roof to steal cash, electronics from Target

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
By Tony Thomas
WSBTV.com
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. —
Police are investigating after burglars broke in to a Target through the roof.
Authorities said two people cut a hole in the roof of a Target in Bethlehem, Georgia and ended up inside the store in the women’s bathroom.
Surveillance cameras caught the burglars in the store early Tuesday morning.
Video shows the thieves breaking into an ATM, taking cash and stealing electronics.
“They did take 4 Galaxy tablets, approximate value $150 a piece; a drone backpack at about $150 and the unknown amount of cash,” Barrow County sheriff’s Captain Ryan Sears said.
Investigators said after roaming the store for a while, the burglars went out through the hole they came in.
A manager reported the burglary around 3:30 a.m., but the thieves were long gone.
Listen 3pm - 5pm & 7pm - 8pm weekdays on WSB
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}