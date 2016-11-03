Follow us on

Updated: 9:01 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 | Posted: 8:57 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

Burger King owner buys Popeyes restaurants

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurants has purchased Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, according to the company’s website.

Restaurant Brands International paid $1.8 billion for  Popeyes, according to a press release. Popeyes is known for its Louisiana-style offerings, particularly chicken and red beans and rice.

Daniel Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RBI, said in a statement, "Popeyes is a powerful brand with a rich Louisiana heritage that resonates with guests around the world. With this transaction, RBI is adding a brand that has a distinctive position within a compelling segment and strong U.S. and international prospects for growth."

According to RBI, Popeyes will continue to be managed independently in the United States. Popeyes began 45 years ago as a Southern-themed "Chicken on the Run" restaurant in a New Orleans suburb. It has since expanded to 2,600 restaurants in the United States and abroad. 

