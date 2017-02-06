Follow us on

Updated: 3:38 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 | Posted: 3:38 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

Britney Spears says niece 'making progress' after ATV crash; brother-in-law thanks supporters

Jamie Lynn Spears Maddie Aldredge photo
Jamie Lynn Spears poses with her then-6-year-old daughter, Maddie Aldredge, and Minnie Mouse in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World in August 2014. (Chloe Rice/Disney Parks via Getty Images)
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter seriously injured in ATV accident

By Carlin Becker

After an ATV accident left her niece, Maddie, unconscious for nearly two days, Britney Spears has shared an update on how the 8-year-old is doing now.

“We are so grateful to share that Maddie is making progress,” Spears tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “Thank you all for sending thoughts and prayers our way. Let’s all keep praying.”

">February 8, 2017

On Monday, the pop star asked for “wishes and prayers” for sister Jamie Lynn’s daughter on Instagram.

‪Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece‬

Spears' brother-in-law, Jamie Watson, also took to social media to give fans an update on the child, sharing a photo on Instagram that read, “Believe in miracles.” For the caption, Watson wrote, “Thank you to everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y’all so much.”

Thank you to everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y'all so much.

