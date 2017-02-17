Britax recalls more than 700,000 strollers

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:16 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
More than 700,000 strollers with Click & GO receiver mounts have been recalled by Britax Child Safety Inc. due to a fall hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced in a release Thursday.
The recalled models include 676,000 strollers sold in the United States and 41,100 sold in Canada and Mexico, CNN reported.
The affected models include Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers when they are used with a travel system with a car seat carrier. The recalled strollers are, "folding, single or double occupant strollers and have Click & Go receiver mounts that attach the car seat carrier to the stroller frame," the recall announcement said.
The company has received 33 reports of car seats detaching from the stroller without warning and falling, CNN reported. There have been 26 injuries reported including scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head. There have been 1,337 reports of damage to the Click & Go receiver mount used to connect the car seats to the strollers, CNN reported.
In a release to consumers that can be downloaded from the company website, Britax wrote that the damaged receiver mounts “can cause the attached car seat to disengage unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to infants in the car seat. If the car seat falls to the ground, infants can sustain injuries, such as scratches, bruises, and/or bumps to the head.”
Britax advises consumers to stop using the B-Agile and BOB Motion stroller as a travel system, but adds that it is safe to use the stroller in recline-mode for infants.
The recalled strollers have been sold since May 2011 at stores nationwide, including Babies R Us, Buy Buy Baby and Target, as well as online at Amazon.com, albeebaby.com and diapers.com, CNN reported.
The company recommends throwing away the Click & Go receiver and replacing it with a free repair kit. For more information, call the Britax consumer services department at 1-844-227-0300 or Stroller.Recall@britax.com.
Safety Notice: Britax is conducting a voluntary recall on all B-Agile and BOB Motion stroller models. A fall hazard is...Posted by Britax on Thursday, February 16, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}