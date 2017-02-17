Britax recalls more than 700,000 strollers

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

More than 700,000 strollers with Click & GO receiver mounts have been recalled by Britax Child Safety Inc. due to a fall hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced in a release Thursday.

The recalled models include 676,000 strollers sold in the United States and 41,100 sold in Canada and Mexico, CNN reported.

The affected models include Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers when they are used with a travel system with a car seat carrier. The recalled strollers are, "folding, single or double occupant strollers and have Click & Go receiver mounts that attach the car seat carrier to the stroller frame," the recall announcement said.

The company has received 33 reports of car seats detaching from the stroller without warning and falling, CNN reported. There have been 26 injuries reported including scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head. There have been 1,337 reports of damage to the Click & Go receiver mount used to connect the car seats to the strollers, CNN reported.

In a release to consumers that can be downloaded from the company website, Britax wrote that the damaged receiver mounts “can cause the attached car seat to disengage unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to infants in the car seat. If the car seat falls to the ground, infants can sustain injuries, such as scratches, bruises, and/or bumps to the head.”

Britax advises consumers to stop using the B-Agile and BOB Motion stroller as a travel system, but adds that it is safe to use the stroller in recline-mode for infants.

The recalled strollers have been sold since May 2011 at stores nationwide, including Babies R Us, Buy Buy Baby and Target, as well as online at Amazon.com, albeebaby.com and diapers.com, CNN reported.

The company recommends throwing away the Click & Go receiver and replacing it with a free repair kit. For more information, call the Britax consumer services department at 1-844-227-0300 or Stroller.Recall@britax.com.