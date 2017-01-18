Brewery offers 'pawternity' leave for employees with new dogs

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Scottish brewery’s appreciation of man’s best friend extends to employees who get a week off workso they can bond with a new pet.

BrewDog, a craft brewery with locations in Scotland and Ohio, launched its “Puppy Paternal Leave Program,” which grants employees time off work so a new puppy or rescue dog can get used to its surroundings.

>> Read more trending news



"It's not easy trying to juggle work and settle a new dog into your life, and many members of our crew have four-legged friends at home,” James Watt, BrewDog co-founder, told WalesOnline. "So we wanted to take the stress out of the situation and let our teams take the time they need to welcome their new puppy or dog into their family.”

About 50 dogs accompany employees at the brewery headquarters in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The brewery, which produces beers including Punk IPA, Dead Pony Club and 5AM Saint, will also offer the program to employees at its Columbus, Ohio, brewery, which opens Monday, according to the Daily Mail.