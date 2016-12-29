Breitbart’s Yiannopoulos reportedly scores book deal

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, who was banned from Twitter and made several controversial appearances on the college circuit and on cable television, has scored a $250,000 advance for a book deal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The deal will be with Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, according to the Reporter.
“They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened,” Yiannopoulos told The Hollywood Reporter. “Did it hurt Madonna being banned from MTV in the 1990s? Did all that negative press hurt Donald Trump's chances of winning the election?”
Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter after his online fight with “Ghostbusters” actress Leslie Jones. Some of his followers were accused of bullying Jones with racist and sexist tweets.
The autobiographical book is his first, though Yiannopoulos, a flamboyant and gay conservative, has a wide following for his writing, especially at Breitbart News. On its website, Threshold Editions’ banner proclaims “10 Years of Being Right.”
Yiannopoulos said he met with Simon & Schuster earlier this year and tried to shock them “with lewd jokes and outrageous opinions.”
“I thought they were going to have me escorted from the building — but instead they offered me a wheelbarrow full of money,” Yiannopoulos told The Hollywood Reporter.
Yiannopoulos told the publication that he had a message for those he claims are “the forces of political correctness.”
“I'm more powerful, more influential and more fabulous than ever before, and this book is the moment Milo goes mainstream,” he said. “Social justice warriors should be scared — very scared."
