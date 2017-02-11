Boyfriend wins back girl after she gets amnesia and forgets him

By Jared Leone

Everyone Jessica Sharman knew became a stranger one day.

Her eyes glazed over, her body went limp and she fell over while boarding a train in March because of an epileptic seizure.

Sharman, 20, forgot everything. Who her parents were. Her own name. Even her boyfriend Rich Bishop.

A day after the seizure Sharman was taken to the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London where she was diagnosed with amnesia brought on by epilepsy, according to The Sun. Doctors said it could take up to six months to regain her memory.

While she’s worked to relearn and regain her memories, she’s still piecing together her life.

Her boyfriend also struggled with the change. Sharman tried to end their relationship after spending two weeks with this beau-turned-stranger.

“He looked so hurt and promised he would help me remember how great we were together,” Sharman told The Sun. “Seeing how passionate and caring he was finally convinced me he must care for me, so I agreed to give it a shot.”

Bishop, 25, takes her for walks in the park, to their favorite restaurants and talks about their previous relationship, which was going on seven months.

“He was so patient with me, so sweet, I couldn’t help but fall for him,” she said.