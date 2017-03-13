Boy who loves Target has birthday party at store

Hudson Denette will celebrate his birthday at a local Target store in Virginia.

Hudson Denette will celebrate his birthday at a local Target store in Virginia. (Photo courtesy of Meagan Denette)

Hudson Denette will celebrate his birthday at a local Target store in Virginia. (Photo courtesy of Meagan Denette)

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Virginia boy celebrated his birthday in a unique way ahead of his special day.

>> Read more trending stories

Hudson Denette, 4, is "obsessed" with Target, according to his mother.

"He'd rather go there than go to Disney World at this point," his mother, Meagan Denette, told WRC-TV.

Because of Hudson's affinity for the retailer, Denette generally takes her son to a local Target store about three times a week. Hudson, who has autism and cerebral palsy, sometimes goes with a caretaker.

In anticipation of his birthday this year, Hudson's parents asked him where he wanted to have a birthday party. The couple expected the toddler to say Chuck E. Cheese's or another popular location for children's parties.

"We started talking with him about Chuck E. Cheese's, and he started crying and said, 'No, I want Target!'" Denette told WRC-TV.

Denette contacted management at a nearby Target store and was told that they'd be glad to host a party for her son.

"We just wanted to support the mom because her son is really into Target," store manager Morgan Shreve told WRC-TV.

Hudson, who will turn 4 on Tuesday, celebrated his birthday Saturday at a Target store in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Family and friends gathered in the cafe area of the store, where they sang "Happy Birthday" and greeted Hudson with a Target-themed cake. Attendees were asked to wear red and khaki like store employees.

"The party was so amazing," Denette told WTVR. "Target did a wonderful job. All the staff was so nice and helpful. Hudson was extremely happy. He had a smile on his face the entire party. He loved his cake, and he loved the plush Target dogs he got as presents. He enjoyed his pretzel from the Target cafe and then enjoyed presents and cake."

See more at WTVR.