Boy crashes Mississippi TV weather report

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:58 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
JACKSON, Miss. —
Patrick Ellis, meteorologist for Jackson, Mississippi station WLBT, was working his nightly shift when a youngster took over his broadcast for a few seconds last week.
Ellis was pointing out weather patterns on a map when a boy named Houston ran onto the set.
"I don't know what's going on," the boy said, gesturing off-camera. "Are you sure? Are you crazy sure?"
Ellis, not missing a beat, maintained his composure and asked the boy if he wanted to give the weather report. That's when Houston told the audience “there were farts everywhere and toots ...”
At that point, the boy’s father ran on to the set and grabbed his son, taking him off-camera..
"You can't make this up," Ellis said in another tweet.
The video had more than 13,000 views, and Ellis shot a video the next day explaining what happened,
It turns out Houston is the son of a lawyer who's part of a call-in show that airs after the evening news, Mashable reported. The lawyers and Houston were waiting for the news to wrap up in the break room, when Houston decided to crash the weather report.
"He busts into the studio," Ellis told Mashable. “At first, everyone thought he was just there to watch the news up close.
"Then all of a sudden, he leans in and he got a head start to run to the wall," Ellis said.
">March 5, 2017
That was the most interesting first weather I've ever had...— Patrick Ellis (@PatrickEllisWx)March 5, 2017
That was the most interesting first weather I've ever had...— Patrick Ellis (@PatrickEllisWx)
Soooo yesterday we had a viral moment - here's the explanation on what happened...Posted by Patrick Ellis - Meteorologist on Sunday, March 5, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}