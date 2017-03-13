Boy, 7, honored for saving mother during medical emergency

By HotTopics.tv

A 7-year-old boy got top honors for his life-saving actions when his mother was having trouble breathing.

Rocco Regalbuto, of Burlington County, New Jersey, called 911 when his mom was suffering a medical emergency going in and out of consciousness and was unable to speak, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

>> Read more trending stories

"My mom can't breathe," Regalbuto told the dispatcher.

Rocco was wearing a Superman hat when he met police and was awarded a certificate for his actions. He also got to meet the dispatcher who helped him during the emergency. Police gathered trading cards, a miniature police badge and a stuffed animal for the pint-sized hero.

"If it were not for the brave and educated actions of this 7-year-old boy, this might have ended tragically," Evesham police said in a post on Facebook. "We think he is very special and reminds us all of the importance of children knowing how to dial 911."



