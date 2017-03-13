Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 9:43 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017 | Posted: 9:35 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017

Boston: More than 500 flights canceled ahead of major nor'easter

Flight cancellations
Scott Eisen/Getty Images
FILE PHOTO - Hundreds of flights have been canceled in advance of an upcoming winter storm.

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Fox25Boston.com

BOSTON —

Monday was a busy day for travelers at Logan Airport trying to get out of town before a major snowstorm begins Tuesday morning.

>>Tracking Tuesday nor'easter

More than 500 flights in to and out of Logan have already been canceled, but many more are going to be added to the list overnight.

>>Snow timeline: When does snow arrive in your town?

"Snow's coming in so I decided to leave tonight instead of tomorrow at noontime,” traveler Tom Schelling said.

>>Delta Airlines cancels more than 900 flightsWinter storm affecting flights out of SXSW | Northeast storm causing hundreds of delays

MassPort officials who manage the airport are doing everything they can to prepare, but with a foot of snow likely there’s only so much they can do.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 