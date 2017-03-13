Boston: More than 500 flights canceled ahead of major nor'easter

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 9:43 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017 | Posted: 9:35 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017
By Fox25Boston.com
BOSTON —
Monday was a busy day for travelers at Logan Airport trying to get out of town before a major snowstorm begins Tuesday morning.
More than 500 flights in to and out of Logan have already been canceled, but many more are going to be added to the list overnight.
>>Snow timeline: When does snow arrive in your town?
"Snow's coming in so I decided to leave tonight instead of tomorrow at noontime,” traveler Tom Schelling said.
>>Delta Airlines cancels more than 900 flights | Winter storm affecting flights out of SXSW | Northeast storm causing hundreds of delays
MassPort officials who manage the airport are doing everything they can to prepare, but with a foot of snow likely there’s only so much they can do.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}