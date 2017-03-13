Boston: More than 500 flights canceled ahead of major nor'easter

FILE PHOTO - Hundreds of flights have been canceled in advance of an upcoming winter storm.

By Fox25Boston.com

Monday was a busy day for travelers at Logan Airport trying to get out of town before a major snowstorm begins Tuesday morning.

More than 500 flights in to and out of Logan have already been canceled, but many more are going to be added to the list overnight.

"Snow's coming in so I decided to leave tonight instead of tomorrow at noontime,” traveler Tom Schelling said.

MassPort officials who manage the airport are doing everything they can to prepare, but with a foot of snow likely there’s only so much they can do.